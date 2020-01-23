Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for about 2.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 25.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Raytheon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after purchasing an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Raytheon by 16.9% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average of $202.27. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

