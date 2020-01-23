Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,771 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

USB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.89. 5,350,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,727. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

