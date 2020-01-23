Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 404,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,901. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.68 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.