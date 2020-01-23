Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 829,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,907,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.