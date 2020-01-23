Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Bank of Hawaii worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

