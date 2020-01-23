Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

