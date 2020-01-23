Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 8,464 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 193,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.