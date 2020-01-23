Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $245.66. 230,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,603. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

