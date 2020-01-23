Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 7,942 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 2.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.07. 675,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,826. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.