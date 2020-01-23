Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.94. The company had a trading volume of 632,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

