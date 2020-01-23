Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.64 ($2.90).

CNE traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.60 ($2.39). 1,211,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

