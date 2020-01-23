Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $845.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $458,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 200.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

