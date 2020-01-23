Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Shares of CATC opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.