Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522. The stock has a market cap of $366.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.