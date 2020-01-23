Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 guidance at $1.21-1.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.00-5.04 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,297,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.