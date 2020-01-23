Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,001. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$303.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

