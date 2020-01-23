Canaccord Genuity Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.73.

B2Gold stock remained flat at $C$5.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,092,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,200. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 99.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

