Canaccord Genuity Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 230

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KETL traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 194 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,875 shares. The company has a market cap of $357.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.92. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

