Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

