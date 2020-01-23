CannabisCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $925,706.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

