Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $96.00

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,514.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,010,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. J. Goldman & Company bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,922,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,498,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 323,345 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,553,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

