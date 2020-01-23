Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. 62,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.