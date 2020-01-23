Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.