CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Earns News Impact Score of 2.20

Media headlines about CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CapitaLand earned a daily sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CLLDY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CapitaLand had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

