Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.15 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 441,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,927. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.56.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,160,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640 in the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.