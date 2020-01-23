Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.70

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CS traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.82. The company had a trading volume of 441,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,927. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at C$468,866.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

