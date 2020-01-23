Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) Insider Karen Hubbard Buys 25,000 Shares

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) insider Karen Hubbard acquired 25,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

On Thursday, January 9th, Karen Hubbard acquired 10,000 shares of Card Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Shares of LON CARD remained flat at $GBX 90.75 ($1.19) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 691,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The company has a market cap of $312.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory PLC has a one year low of GBX 88.15 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARD. UBS Group lowered shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Card Factory to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Card Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

