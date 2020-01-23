Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $1,235,743.87 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,235,743.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 250,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,289. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

