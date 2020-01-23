Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $159.70 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $106.19 and a one year high of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $7,289,717.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,991,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 653,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

