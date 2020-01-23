CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $31.04 on Thursday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

