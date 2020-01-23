Carry Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $888,024.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,509,148 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

