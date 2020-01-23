Caspian Price Tops $0.0065 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Caspian has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $183,313.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.28 or 0.05477677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

