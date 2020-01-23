Castle Hits One Day Volume of $151.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Castle has a total market capitalization of $132,062.00 and $151.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.01213045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000693 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,522,143 coins and its circulating supply is 16,128,520 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

