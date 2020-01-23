Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 106,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

