Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

CATY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

