CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Lessened by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after buying an additional 2,135,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,577,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,661,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,236,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

