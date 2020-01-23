CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,420.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.05492342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034179 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

