Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celanese stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

