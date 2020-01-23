Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.28 or 0.05477677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

