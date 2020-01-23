CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.29

Media coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CEMATRIX stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.34. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,676. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. CEMATRIX has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.39.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

