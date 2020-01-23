Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 408 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($198.58).

LON CAU opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.63. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

