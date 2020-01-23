Centauri Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $38,496.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. In the last week, Centauri has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.05469333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026410 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00127817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,743,054 coins and its circulating supply is 46,008,793 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

