CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

CNP stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.