CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.