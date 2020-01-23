CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 469,056 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lennar by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,335,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

