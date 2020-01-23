CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 13,855 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 186.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

