CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,598 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 45.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 22,404.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

