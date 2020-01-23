CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 767 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 556,157 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140,864 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 593,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CCI opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

