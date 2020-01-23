CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 268.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

