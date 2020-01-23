CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $170.11 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.88 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.88 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.